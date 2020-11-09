1/1
Evelyn "June" (Wooddisse) MacDONALD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully and surrounded by her family at the Louise Marshall Hospital on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in her 88th year. Predeceased by her beloved husbands Hugh MacDonald (2011) and Jack Mitchell (1985). Loving mother of Richard (Marsha) Mitchell, Brenda (Bill) Saunders, Bradley (Mary Lou) Mitchell, Valerie Mitchell (Kevin Tone), Myrna (Bob) Mallett, Ruth Szablowski, Laurie Mitchell, Kate Kraemer, and Marlene (Earl) Sibbett. Dearly loved by her 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Survived by her sisters Gwen Stanners and Lois Geil. Predeceased by her grandson Alex Szablowski; siblings Keith Wooddisse, Eileen Faulkner, Darlene Silagy; brother-in-law Russell Faulkner, Ed Silagy, Andy Stanners, and Ralph Geil; and sisters-in-law Doris Wooddisse and Ruth Conway. A private family service was held with burial at the Bethesda Community Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the England Funeral Home, Mount Forest.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
England Funeral Home
294 Main Street South
Mount Forest, ON N0G 2L0
(519) 323-2631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by England Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved