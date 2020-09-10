It is with great sadness that the family of Evelyn announce her passing on Monday, September 7, 2020 in her 96th year. She died at home surrounded by the love of her family. Her great love for God has taken her into His arms. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Norman Goetz (1955). Loving mother of Paul (Cathy) Goetz of Fergus, Betty (Peter) Mogensen of Mount Forest, and Bob (Kim) Goetz of Kenilworth. Dear grandmother of Leanne (Chris) McNabney of Virginia, Stephen (Sarah) Goetz of Guelph, Alicia Mogensen of Mount Forest, Katrina Mogensen of Mount Forest, and Sharon (Bill) McDougall of Arthur. Cherished great-grandmother of MacKenzie, Aiden, Evan, Austin, Grayson, Chloe, Camille and Parker, and great-great grandmother of Gwendlyn. Survived by her nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her sister Marion (Jerome) O'Grady and brother Wilford Costello. Visitation will be held at the England Funeral Home, 294 Main Street South, Mount Forest, on Friday from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. In order to attend the visitation, you must contact the funeral home to register by calling (519) 323-2631 or e-mail at info@englandfuneralhome.com. Please note: as per the directive of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, attendance numbers will be restricted, masks are mandatory and COVID-19 protocols are in place. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Kenilworth, on Saturday, September 12th with interment to follow at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Evelyn are asked to consider the Sacred Heart Church Foundation, Louise Marshall Hospital Foundation or charity of choice
.