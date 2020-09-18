Born in Kitchener Ontario, March 21. 1927, to Clifton and Catherine Olheiser (nee Cullen). Predeceased by her sisters, Grace Marie Schell and Marjorie Tweed, and her first husband Beverley L. Hayes. Evelyn is survived by her husband Greg Dale and her children Michael (Celia), James (Sandra), Patricia (Tony Pemberton) and Geoff (Patty). She is remembered by her many nieces and nephews, 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID - 19 restrictions there will be no visitation and a private memorial service will be held. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family in the livestream of Evelyn's service at www.erbgood.com
on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Innisfree and Lissard Hospices, 2375 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener ON N2P 0E9