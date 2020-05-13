Evelyn SCHRADER
1929 - 2020
In her 91st year, Evelyn Schrader entered into rest at PeopleCare Tavistock, Ontario after a short illness. Beloved wife of 61 years to the late Morris Schrader (2013). Loving mother to the late Hal (2013) and his wife Mickey from Kitchener and Larry From Lindsay. Caring grandmother to Melissa, Kyle, Scott and Michael. Raised on the family farm in Vennachar, Ontario, Evelyn was the daughter of James and Maude Jackson. She enjoyed the company of ten brothers and six sisters. She took pleasure in cooking, gardening and yard work. Even though the lawn always looked like the finest fairway, she never had the passion for the game of golf like the rest of the family. She enjoyed her work at Hiway Market and Dare Biscuits for many years. Evelyn's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff and nurses at PeopleCare Tavistock for their care over the years. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Mom's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Evelyn's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
