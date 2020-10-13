1/1
Evelyn Wilhelmina McINTOSH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully after a long illness on October 9, 2020 at the age of 89 in the loving arms of her daughters. Beloved wife of the late Vernal McIntosh (2013) of 55 years. Loving mother of Marcia, Sharon and her husband Courtney Shand, Debbie and her husband John Marks, Marlene and Angela. Grandma will be cherished by her eight grandchildren: Daniella, Sheldon, Tavian, Nicolette, Kyesha, Christian, Tonya, Matthew, and eleven great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Linda Robertson and predeceased by Cissy Thomas, Anita Macdonald and Cecille Cocket. Evelyn will be fondly remembered by her many cousins and friends. Evelyn's family will receive relatives and friends from 1 - 3 p.m. & 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Bishop Dr. Kwame Gilbert officiating. Interment Memory Gardens. Guests must RSVP to attend visitation and service for Evelyn. Masks are mandatory. Evelyn's family invites you to join the service via livestream on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. on the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Evelyn's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved