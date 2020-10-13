Passed away peacefully after a long illness on October 9, 2020 at the age of 89 in the loving arms of her daughters. Beloved wife of the late Vernal McIntosh (2013) of 55 years. Loving mother of Marcia, Sharon and her husband Courtney Shand, Debbie and her husband John Marks, Marlene and Angela. Grandma will be cherished by her eight grandchildren: Daniella, Sheldon, Tavian, Nicolette, Kyesha, Christian, Tonya, Matthew, and eleven great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Linda Robertson and predeceased by Cissy Thomas, Anita Macdonald and Cecille Cocket. Evelyn will be fondly remembered by her many cousins and friends. Evelyn's family will receive relatives and friends from 1 - 3 p.m. & 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Bishop Dr. Kwame Gilbert officiating. Interment Memory Gardens. Guests must RSVP to attend visitation and service for Evelyn. Masks are mandatory. Evelyn's family invites you to join the service via livestream on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. on the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Evelyn's memorial.