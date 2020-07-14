With heavy hearts her family announces the passing of Rheta Ferne Virley at the age of 91 on July 12, 2020 at the Villages of Winston Park, Kitchener. She was predeceased by her husband William Virley, her parents Rufus and Mary Moyer, as well as a sister and two brothers. Loving mother to Michael Virley (Jennifer) and Barbara Virley (Ron Seatter) and stepmother to Joyce Virley, Lorna Cathers, Ruth-Anne Solomonian (Paul), and Donna Ford (Wally). Very proud grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 17. Ferne took great pride in being a registered nurse at Galt Hospital and Cambridge Memorial Hospital for over 30 years, serving in many specialties. She was an avid camper, knitter, seamstress and world traveller. She had a magic touch with cookies, pies, babies and African violets. She was always welcoming to new family members and kind to everyone she met. Grammy/Fofe will be missed. Thank you to the wonderful staff of Egerton Neighbourhood at Winston Park for their compassionate care. Donations in Ferne's memory may be made to Parkinson Society of Canada or Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation. A private interment will be held with a celebration of life at a date to be determined later. Arrangements have been entrusted to COUTTS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, Cambridge