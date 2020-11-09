1/1
Flora BICKFORD
With great sadness her family announces that Flora (Flo) (formally of Bell Island, Newfoundland) passed away peacefully at Freeport Hospital on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Edward John Bickford. Loving mother of Ralph (Rosalind) Bickford, Rowena (late James) Spencer, Maxwell (Judy) Bickford, Evelyn (Doug) Warning, Phyllis (Frank) Gottvald. Sadly missed by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A heartfelt thank you to both Cambridge Memorial Hospital and Freeport Hospital for their friendship and to all the nurses and doctors who cared for our mother Flora. In accordance with current Covid-19 Provincial, Federal and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario regulations, special arrangements have been made to accommodate the safety and convenience of everyone. Access to the facility will be controlled and all visitors will be required to wear a mask, to provide the funeral home personnel with their name and telephone number upon arrival, and to observe physical distancing measures while on the premises. Visitation will be held at Coutts Funeral Home, 96 St. Andrews Street, Cambridge, 519-621-1650 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Upon arrival to the scheduled events, funeral home staff will provide complete directions. A private family funeral service will be held. Interment to follow Mount View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, your donation to Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Family and friends are invited to sign Flora's online book of condolences at www.couttsfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
NOV
10
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
Funeral services provided by
Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
5196211650
