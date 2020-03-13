|
SEIFERT: Florence Amparo "Pari" (nee Koehler) passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener. Pari Seifert of Kitchener and formerly of New Dundee was 68. Pari was born in Kitchener, the daughter of the late Shirley (nee Sommers) and Garnet Koehler of New Dundee. Beloved wife for 36 years of David Seifert. Loving mother of Nicole and husband Gary Blenkhorn of Kitchener. She will be sadly missed by her grandsons Max and Luke. Dear sister of James Koehler and wife Andrea of Wellington, Lori and husband Brian Fried of Plattsville, and Ellen Koehler and husband Andrew McMurry of Waterloo, and sister-in-law of Susan Seifert of Hanover. She will be remembered fondly by her niece Keenan (husband Scott), her nephews Nathan (wife Shelby and daughter Sloane), Jack, and Drew. Visitation will be held at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron St., New Hamburg on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Pari's Life will take place at the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow at the funeral home. Pari's family wishes to express their immense gratitude to the ER and ICU staff at St. Mary's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation (cheques accepted) would be welcomed by the family. Personal condolences can be directed to the family through www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 13, 2020