Florence Carbray May 10, 1954 - February 22, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Florence Carbray on February 22, 2020. Florence is survived by her husband Gary, sons Steven and Michael, grandchildren Lily and Wesley, and brothers Maurice and Christopher. She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by family and friends. A celebration of Florence's life will be held Saturday, March 7 at Doon Pioneer Park Community Centre (150 Pioneer Dr, Kitchener) from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Florence's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 27, 2020