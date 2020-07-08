1/1
Florence Cressman Beck Florence Beck passed away peacefully into the presence of her Maker, at Derbecker's Heritage House in St. Jacobs, on July 1, 2020 in her 89th year. She was the devoted wife of F. Stafford Beck (predeceased) for 56 years and is lovingly remembered by her son Bruce (Lois) of Abbotsford, B.C. and her daughter Patricia Beck of Tyler, Texas. Fondly remembered by her grandchildren Matthew Beck, Elizabeth Beck Ross (Steve). She is survived by her brother Harold Cressman, sister-in-law Dorothy Mills (Don), niece Donna Porty (Keith), nephew Doug Darby (Sharon) and nephew Wayne Cressman (Rochelle). Predeceased by her daughter Cindy Beck, brother Raymond Cressman (Reta) and sister-in-law Laura De Long (George). Due to pandemic restrictions, no funeral service or viewing will be conducted at this time. https://www.grahamgiddyfh.com/memorials/florence-beck/4254482/index.php . In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Mennonite Central Committee of Canada or Youth With a Mission, Tyler, Texas.


