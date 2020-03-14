|
Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Stratford General Hospital, Stratford. Florence was born 82 years ago on March 20, 1937, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Bast) Erb. Beloved wife of David Gascho. Cherished mother of Carolyn (John) Bender, Linda (Leroy) Stutzman, Charlotte (Tim) Zehr and David J Gascho. Loving grandmother to 22 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by sisters: Anna Mae Gascho, Norma Zehr, Eileen Lebold, Lorene (Lowell) Shantz; brother: Lloyd (Laurene) Erb; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Leona Erb, Ruby Erb, Adeline Erb, Sadie (Mahlon) Jantzi, Christian "Gerald", Dannie (Velma), Andrew (Dorothy), Annie Gascho, Homer Biehn. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by one great-grandchild, brothers: Nelson Erb, Lorne Erb, Elmer Erb; sister: Eva (Wes) McKinnon; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Allen Gascho, Harold Zehr, Ralph Lebold, Mary Elizabeth Gascho, Catherine Biehn, Amos, Raymond, Joseph Gascho, Alice, Jean, and Wendy. Florence was a member of Bethel Conservative Mennonite Church, Millbank, where she faithfully attended. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 7 Spencer Street, Milverton, on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted at Brookside Conservative Mennonite Church, Carthage on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with the Ministry from Bethel Conservative Church officiating. Interment in Bethel Conservative Mennonite Church, Millbank. In lieu of flowers, donations to Guatemala Missions (Cheques payable to Bethel Conservative Mennonite Church) Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 14, 2020