Florence passed away at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 71. Florence is survived by her husband of 51 years, Gary Hackbart, daughter Gen Arthur and husband Rob, son-in-law James Murakami, grandchildren Ethan and Emily Murakami, Natalie and Matthew Arthur, and sisters Donna Smith (Doug) and Jean Hoffstetter (Nelson). Predeceased by her daughter Laura Murakami in 2018 and parents Delphine (Bienbach) and Earl Cressman. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo in Monday's edition of the Waterloo Region Record.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 25, 2020