Florence passed away at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 71, following a very brief illness with NETs Cancer. Florence is survived by her husband of 51 years, Gary Hackbart, daughter Gen Arthur and husband Rob, son-in-law James Murakami, grandchildren Ethan and Emily Murakami, Natalie and Matthew Arthur, and sisters Donna Smith (Doug) and Jean Hoffstetter (Nelson). Predeceased by her daughter Laura Murakami in 2018 and parents Delphine (Bienbach) and Earl Cressman. Florence began her working days at Sunnyside Home for the Aged. Later years, she worked at Lewiscraft, Fudges ladies store, and was also a volunteer gardener at the Waterloo Regional Museum. A private family memorial service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street St., S., Waterloo on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Florences's extended family and friends may view the service via livestream at www.erbgood.com. Cremation will have taken place and a private family interment will immediately follow the service. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to the or a may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 27, 2020