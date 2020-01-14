|
|
At Listowel Memorial Hospital on Sunday, January 12, 2020, Mrs. Florence (Dustow) Holmes of Listowel, in her 97th year. Wife of the late Harry Holmes (2004). Mother of Dorothy Knipe of Milverton, and Grace and Bev Strachan of Waterloo. Grandmother of Sheila and Jim Parker, and Jill and Calvin Schmidt, all of Milverton, Julie Knipe of Kitchener, Scott and Rebecca Strachan of Waterloo, Tim Strachan and Elizabeth Dexter of Mount Forest, and Ryan and Natalie Strachan of Kitchener. Great-grandmother of Tyler, Hillary, Abby, Josh, Nicole, Sophie, Norah, Silas, Jessica, Jon, and Ryder. Predeceased by her brother Woodrow Dustow, sister Viola Vines, and sons-in-law Michael Knipe, and Charlie McDonald. Visitation will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 16th at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Marc Fraser officiating. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial donations to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Molesworth, or the would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 14, 2020