It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the sudden passing of Florence Lillian Hambly at Woodstock General Hospital on June 10 at the age of 89. Born in Kitchener, to parents Emil and Adele Schneider. She spent her entire life in Waterloo Region. She worked many years at Boehmer's as a bookkeeper. After that, her husband managed to keep her busy working as a bookkeeper for various insurance brokerages in Waterloo Region. She found the love of her life Ken (Max) just a door away and cherished her 64-year marriage. She was so proud of her children, son Jeff (Joyce) Ayr, daughters, Janis (Bob) Greenville, SC and Jennifer (Eric) Calgary and her six grandchildren, Adam (Sarah), Deanna (Matt), Ryan (Tara), Bretton (Shelby), Alex, Jessie and seven great-grandchildren, Brooke, Liam, Mackenzie, Kolton, Lillian, Cooper, Scarlett. Florence was a long-time member of the K-W Granite Club, curling club leagues, inter-city and competitive. After moving to Ayr, joined the Ayr Curling Club enjoying curling into her 80s. For many years after Ken's retirement, spent January to March in Florida playing golf and visiting many friends from Kitchener-Waterloo Region. They enjoyed cruising making many new friends and creating lasting friendships. Florence was predeceased by her husband Ken Hambly (April 2020) and her parents, Adele and Emil. Cremation has taken place. A joint celebration of Florence and Ken's lives will take place when the present-day restrictions have been lifted. Please keep safe. Florence and Ken's marriage was a testament to a deep love that demonstrated the meaning of marriage--through good times and bad and through sickness and health. Their love was undeniable. With God's grace they have been reunited in Heaven. Donations to the Canadian Hemochromatosis Society, the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or St. Mary's Regional Cardiac Care Centre would be appreciated. Online condolences and donations may be arranged through www.wmkippfuneralhome.com or by contacting Wm. Kipp Funeral Home at (519) 632 8228. A special thanks to the many Doctors and Nurses who cared for her for the few days she spent in Woodstock General Hospital.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 17, 2020.