Florence Marie REED

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Parkwood Home at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Robert (2018). Loving mother of Robert Gregory Reed, Karen Daly (Dan), and Brent Reed (Sue). Much loved grandma to William (Sara-Lee), Shannon (Jaydn), James (Rachel), Patrick, Alexander (Joanna), and Diana, and great-grandma to Tristan, Jack and Leah. Dear sister of Neil McDougall and Heather Sayles. Predeceased by her parents, Hugh and Marie, sister Ruth, brothers Colin, Robert and Roderick. Florence worked as a registered nurse, providing nursing leadership tirelessly within mental health, discharge planning and palliative care. She founded the Stephen ministry at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. Florence's family will receive relatives and friends from 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visitation will continue from 1-1:45 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, with a funeral service in the chapel at 2 p.m. Reception to follow. Private family interment at Parkview Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the caring staff at Parkwood Home, and also to Marie and Brenda McDougall. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church or Parkwood Mennonite Home would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Florence's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020
