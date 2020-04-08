|
Life is only a precious memory and if we leave with good memories and no regrets, we did it right. Floyd left us with many good memories. He passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Stratford Rotary hospice at the age of 82, with his beloved Anna Mae. Together they enjoyed 61 years of married life. Loving father of Rick (Nancy), Lorie (Paul) and Heidi (Calvin). Proud grandfather of Allison (Travis), Holly (Trevor), Joe (Christa), Josh (Amanda) Jessica (Justin) and Rachel. Great-grandfather of Logan, Blake and Easton, Olivia and Luke. Brother of Roy, Bernice Wagler, Orval (Judy), brother-in-law of Ron Gerber. Stepbrother of Elverne Jantzi, Frank and Beatrice Klein. Brother-in-law also of Ken Steckly, Kathryn Schmidt, Linda and Vernon Jantzi and Reta Steckly. Predeceased by his sister Marie, sister-in-law Lynda, brother-in-laws Mahlon Wagler and Ralph Schmidt, his parents Clayton and Nancy Steinman as well as his stepmother Violet, and his in-laws Ezra and Katie Steckly. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, business associates, antique farm toy friends, North Easthope tractor club friends, Wellesley seniors and the Pond View family. Floyd was a member of Wellesley Mennonite Church. Floyds family wish to thank the many doctors that took great care of him during his battle with brain cancer at the Juravinski Hospital, his family doctors, Dr. Jones and Dr. Moore and the kind gentle care at the Stratford Rotary Hospice. Cremation has taken place. There will be a private interment at Rushes Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Stratford Rotary Hospice. www.futher-franklinfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 8, 2020