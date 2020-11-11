1/2
Floyd William (Butch) ROEDER
It is with great sadness that the family of Floyd (Butch) William Roeder announce his passing on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home in Stratford. Butch was born December 9, 1948 in Heidelberg, Ontario. Much loved husband of Dorothy (Stumpf) for 54 years. Forever loved and remembered by his children Angie Berry and Jamie Roeder. Dedicated and cherished Papa to his grandchildren Kayla Keane (Dan), Rebecca, Brandie, Collin and Rachel Roeder and his great grandchildren Devin and Abbygail Keane. Brother of Bernice Longmire, Marlene Wolff (Walter), Dorothy Olinskie, Ruby Glebe (Clair), Murray Roeder (Lynn), Shirley Johnson, Judy Evans (Wayne), Ginny Lobsinger (Neil), Joyce Jeavons (Fred), and David Roeder (Deb). Brother-in-law of Audrey Roeder, Marylin Bolender (Alex), Richard Stumpf (Lynn), Judy Mayne (Mike), Steve Stumpf (Kim). Butch will be missed by many nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by parents Gordon and Mabel Roeder, father-in-law and mother-in-law Roy and Marion Stumpf, grandson Dylan Berry, son-in-law Brandon Berry, brother Larry Roeder, sister-in-law Shirley Maynard, and brothers-in-law Les Longmire and Leonard Johnson. Butch was the proud owner, operator and master technician of B & D Transmission Service Ltd. in Stratford for the past 37 years. We would like to express our thanks and love to our family and friends for all of their support. We feel very blessed for the care Butch received from Dr. Peter Brooks, London Cancer Centre, and the wonderful nurses from Care Partners. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to a charity of ones choice through W. G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519.271.7411 www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.G. Young Funeral Home Ltd.
430 Huron Street
Stratford, ON N5A 5T7
(519) 271-7411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W.G. Young Funeral Home Ltd.

