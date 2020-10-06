1/2
Passed away peacefully at Westmount Long Term Care on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Carl Ruland. Loving mother of Jeff and Jim (Lynda) and stepmother of Patricia (Ian), Joanne (Randy) and Karen (Scott). Proud Grandma of Sarah (Kevin), Chris (Nikky), Ashley (Greg), Adam and Abby. Great-grandmother of Carla, Hanah, Owen, Faith, Kirah, Conor, Avery, Kaylee and Kyle. Dear sister of Jeanette (Bill). Daughter of the late Jack and Winnifred Rossiter. Joyce loved to spend time at the cottage in Point Clark with family and in Florida enjoying the sun. Joyce's family will receive relatives and friends from 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Please note that if you plan to attend, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP through the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Joyce's memorial and to RSVP.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 6, 2020.
