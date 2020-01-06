|
Passed away at Bankside Terrace, Kitchener on Friday, January 3, 2020, in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Robert White. Loving mother of Jeff (Tammie) and Elizabeth. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Michael (Liana), Alex and Sydney and great-grandmother of Isabella and Zoey. A private interment service was held at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. In memory of Frances, donations to the National Service Dogs - Cambridge, Ontario would be appreciated and can be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.