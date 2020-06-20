Of Waterloo passed away on June 10, 2020 at 86 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Doug Keena for 65 years. Loving mother of Kirby (Gina) and Kim. Cherished grandmother of Remmington "Remy". Sister of Earle (Karen) Burnett of Bancroft, Stewart (Trudy) Burnett of Brockville and Phyllis Fletcher of Drayton. Sister-in-law of Joy Burnett of Clifford and Ronald Schieck of Cambridge. Predeceased by brother Bill Burnett, sisters Ethelwyn Burnett and Marjorie Schieck, sisters-in-law Evelyn Thornton and June Burnett and brothers-in-law Erle Thornton and Ray Fletcher. Fondly remembered by family members and friends. Fran especially appreciated her daily coffee and visit with Peggy Heuss for many years. Fran grew up on a farm outside of Listowel, Ontario. She completed school in Tralee and Listowel followed by college in Stratford. She was an entrepreneur with projects always on the go. Some of her businesses included a retail store in Palmerston (Fran's Family Centre) and Northfield Industrial Contractors in Waterloo. She was a homebuilder, farmer (shorthorn cattle, honey, and blueberries), herbalist, licensed real estate agent, hairdresser and barber. Fran was an athlete and community contributor. She was a multi-champion bowler and baseball player. Her involvement included serving as a coach and president of Waterloo Minor Girls Softball Association. It also included being a coach in the first season of girl's ringette in Waterloo and serving as a host billet on behalf of the Kitchener Rangers. Throughout her life, Fran had many interests including camping, quilting, baking, sports, fast cars and antiques. She developed a real love of music especially listening to her grandson's performances. When it came to hockey and baseball, she knew all the players and followed many of the games, especially involving the Leafs and Blue Jays. Fran didn't miss much. She always had the "next project" in mind. She was an organizer, negotiator and delegator. If you were around, Fran found you a job. Cremation has taken place and a private funeral service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Canadian Lung Association, the Humane Society of Kitchener-Waterloo, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Heritage Funeral Home, Drayton. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 20, 2020.