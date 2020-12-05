Frank passed peacefully at our home on November 24, 2020. Born on his parents' farm near Dorking Ontario on May 18, 1949, he has lived in Vancouver since September 1974. He attended a one room elementary school at Dorking Ontario before graduating as an Ontario Scholar from Listowel District Secondary School in 1968. He graduated with Bachelor Degrees in Arts and Law at Queen's University in Kingston before his move to Vancouver. Frank articled with a four lawyer firm before being called to the B.C. Bar on September 16, 1975. After his Call he worked with that same firm before moving to a medium sized firm in 1978. When that firm dissolved in 1982, he set up his own practice. His practice was in the areas of family law and civil litigation. He enjoyed his clients and their cases particularly in the Courtroom. In 1989 Frank left private practice to teach at the Professional Legal Training Course. He loved teaching and was well-respected for his teaching ability. During his time teaching, Frank was chosen for a 3 month exchange with the College of Law in Sydney where a similar program was being taught. That was Frank's first trip "Down Under" and he became enamoured with Australia and its people. Near the end of his time teaching, he was granted a temporary absence to work as a senior middle manager with the Legal Services Society. That temporary position eventually became a permanent one. In that role he oversaw most of the Society's Branch offices and all of its family law program. In 2001, Frank was appointed Executive Director of the BC Branch of the Canadian Bar Association. In that position he honed his administration skills and managed to significantly improve the Branch's financial position. He also made significant contributions to the national organization of the Association. In 2007, he became the Executive Director of Judicial Administration and Senior Counsel for the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court of BC. Under the direction of the Chief Justices, he was responsible for the administration of matters outside of Court such as judicial assistants, libraries, offices and so forth. He held that prestigious position until his retirement in 2017. Frank was recognized for his work in 2005 when he was awarded the President's Medal by the BC Branch of the Canadian Bar Association. And later in that same year he was named Queen's Counsel by the Province of British Columbia. Travel, good red wine and enjoying time with family and friends were Frank's favourite things in life. He lived his life by his motto: "Work hard, play harder". He was predeceased by his father, Tom, mother Rita (Foerster), and brother, Dennis. He is survived by his loving partner John, brothers Gerard (Deb) and Dan (Judy), sister, Gloria Schoenhals (Dave), sister-in-law, Jo, twelve nephews and nieces, as well as numerous great nephews and nieces. Cremation has occurred. Details of a celebration of Life will be published at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donating to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, in memory of Frank Kraemer. https://cpff.ca/get-involved/
donate/