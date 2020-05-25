Francis LOCKHART
1941-04-02 - 2020-05-21
If you asked a hundred people who Francis Lockhart was they'd each give you a different story. A lumber salesman. A dog whisperer. A jack of all trades. A MacGyver. A man who never knew what "E" meant on a gas gauge. A man with the most tools. A man who knew how to use a 2x4 and where to shove it. Francis was none of these things, or perhaps he was all of them. What he was, was a superhero to his grandchildren, a father who loved his children unconditionally and a husband who found the love of his life. Francis left this world with his wife and best friend, Pat, by his side on May 21, 2020. He leaves behind his children to continue his legacy of unconditional love; Doug (Jenn) Lockhart, Connie (Brian) Hillman; Sherri (Bill) Sword and Rob (Wendy) Lockhart. Proud and amazing grandfather to Kayla (Brandon), Lynden, Christopher (Ramina), Kirissa, Koralee, Taylor, Brittney, Paige and Mitchell. Loving brother to Margret Kenney, Brother-in-law to Eddie (Gerry), Frank (Florence) and Wayne (Nancy). Also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Francis (1979) and mother Carrie (2011). Francis has touched the lives of many with his kind and caring nature. His wit and the special twinkle in his eye will be missed by his many friends. The family extends a special thank you to his PSW, Ross, Dr. Mel Cescon, Dr. Michael Koke, Angela and all of the caring staff of G4 at Freeport Hospital over the last four months. The compassion and care that was shown was greatly appreciated. A private service lead by Francis' dear friend, Monsignor Ed Sheridan, will take place with the announcement of a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Funeral Home. As expressions of sympathy donations can be made to Blessed Sacrament Parish, The Canadian Cancer Society or The Alzheimer's Society.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
