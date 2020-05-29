i have known francis since i was about 10 years old.i used to work with my dad cecil framing houses in the summer months and francis was always on site making sure we had all of the lumber materials.my father always really liked francis and over the years we would always meet on other job sites.he was a good and kind man.my prayers and sincere sympathies for the family and loved ones.randall patrick powers.

Acquaintance