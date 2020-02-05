|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Fran Oldfield, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, with family by her side. Fran was born in Germany, on September 15, 1946. After moving to Canada, Fran lived in Montreal, Banff, and Kitchener-Waterloo, until finally settling in Southampton, ON where she enjoyed curling with friends, sitting on the beach and watching the famous Lake Huron sunsets. Fran is survived by her mother, Margaret (Davidson), children Travis (Stephanie) Oldfield of Mannheim, Diana (Andre) Brace of Scarborough, grandchildren Bella, Hudson, Mason, Charlie and Brooklyn, and by brothers Peter (Ann) Davidson of British Columbia and John (Michelle) Davidson of Quebec. Friends are invited to share their memories of Fran with her family during a celebration of life at Eagleson Funeral Home, 234 Palmerston Street, Southampton, ON, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11-1 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Special thanks, to the staff at Southampton Care Centre for the special care and kindness shown. Condolences for the family and donations to Farmer's Footprint, a nonprofit organization, may be arranged through the funeral home at www.eaglesonfuneral.com or 519-797-2085.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 5, 2020