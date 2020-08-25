Passed away at home on August 24, 2020 at the age of 88. Frank was beloved husband of 65 years to Valeri; loving father of Franz (Monika) and John (Eva); grandfather (Tata) to Monika (Jan), Susie (Jay), Peter (Jessika) and John; great-grandfather (Dédi Tata) of James, Henry and Westley. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends in Canada, Germany and Romania. Frank was a very dedicated and hard worker, but his family was always his top priority. He immigrated to Canada from Romania in 1989 to join his wife, son and family and worked until his retirement in 1999. He was also a proud member of the Kossuth Hungarian Club and St. Aloysius R.C. Church communities. Frank really enjoyed repairing cars, gardening and was overjoyed to welcome grandchildren and great-grandchildren home with home cooking and his famous bread. Frank's family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. The funeral will be held at Henry Walser Funeral Home on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow at Williamsburg Cemetery. If you plan to attend visitation or service for Frank, please note that attendees are required to register for a visitation timeframe through the funeral home website or by calling the funeral home directly, and masks are mandatory. You may join the funeral service via livestream https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Aloysius R.C Church or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. (Cards are available at the funeral home.) Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Frank's memorial and to RSVP.