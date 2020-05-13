1929 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 at her residence at Trinity Village Care Centre, Kitchener Ontario. We will surely miss your smile. Marie Francoise Therese (known to family and friends as Frances) was born 91 years ago on February 22, 1929, in Lachine PQ. The middle of five children born to Georges Frechette and Antoinette Bergeron, Frances grew up in the Lachine area, going to Montreal University. Beloved wife of the late Charles Vernon Taylor (1992), their family moved from Quebec to Ontario, and after short stays in Guelph and Waterloo, they moved to Mississauga where she resided for 42 years. Frances moved to Kitchener in 2016 to be closer to Philippe and his family. Predeceased by her two brothers Paul Frechette and Jean Frechette Survived by her two sisters Claire Frechette and Yolande Legault She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, Marc, Elisabeth, Marie France, Jeffery, Erick and Lorna. Much loved mother to her two sons Philippe Taylor (Mary) of Kitchener and Laurent of Toronto. The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff of Trinity Village for their kind and gentle care and for being with Frances when we could not. Cremation has taken place and due to covid-19, there will be no public service. Messages & condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com 519.772.1237
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 13, 2020.