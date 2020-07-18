1/
Frank Biro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 27, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in New Hamburg, Frank's sisters and their families were able to give him final rest alongside our parents, Frank and Ethel. The Biro family would like to acknowledge and express our heartfelt gratitude for the condolences, messages and donations received in Frank's memory - and for memories of Frank shared with us. Frank was our only brother who grew up to be a handsome young man in the middle of six sisters. He felt a special connection to Bright and his early years growing up there. New Hamburg became his town and he didn't miss an opportunity to participate in life. He always wanted to be out with people doing the things he loved, with his awesome smile and big laugh, and he came to know many people and places along the way. He had a long and productive career with JM Schneider and was very proud of his accomplishments and the many friends he made there. He loved his family and adored his nieces and nephews as they arrived. Those closest to Frank know that in his later years health issues changed his life - he fought through them all but succumbed to a final challenge on April 22, 2020. Frank spent his last five weeks alone and we were devastated that we were not allowed to be with him to the end. We find comfort now knowing that he is free of the burdens he had later in life. From his sisters Elvira, Judy, Julie, Betty, Rose and Carol - rest in peace Frankie.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved