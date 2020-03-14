Home

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
Liturgy
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:30 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
Visitation
Following Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
Frank GROSS

Frank GROSS Obituary
Passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Columbia Forest, at the age of 91. Husband of Anne (Nee Mileder). Father of Michael (Jane) and Richard (Karin). Father-in-law of Anita.Uncle of Kathleen Koenderink. Predeceased by his sons, Alan and Stephen, his parents, John and Anna Gross, and a brother, Stanley. Frank had a storied work career retiring from the Waterloo County Board of Education. Before dementia (17 years), Frank told us he said everything he wanted to say and did everything in his life that he wanted to do, boy what an accomplishment. He lived his life on his own terms with laughter and tears. We would like to acknowledge ALL the staff of Columbia (Revera) Forest Long Term Care, especially the PSW's and nurses for providing compassionate care. Dad, go where the wind blows, reunite with your loved ones. Time has come- REST IN PEACE. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the Gross family at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519-749-8467) on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 12 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. with the Funeral Liturgy to be held in the Funeral Home Chapel at 1:30 p.m. A reception will follow in the Funeral Home. Private cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Waterloo Lung Association or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Frank's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 14, 2020
