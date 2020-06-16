Frank GROSS

Passed Passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Columbia Forest LTC, at the age of 91. Husband of 70 years to Anne (Nee Mileder). Father of Michael (Jane) and Richard (Karin). Father-in-law of Anita. Uncle of Kathleen Koenderink. Predeceased by his sons, Alan (Susan) and Stephen, his parents, John and Anna Gross, brother, Stanley and his in-laws, Frank and Mary Mileder. Frank had a storied work career retiring from the Waterloo County Board of Education. Before dementia (17 years), Frank told us he said everything he wanted to say and did everything in his life that he wanted to do, boy what an accomplishment. He lived his life on his own terms with laughter and tears. We would like to acknowledge ALL the staff of Columbia Forest LTC, especially the PSW's, doctors and nurses for providing compassionate care. Relatives and friends are welcome to visit with Frank's family at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. (Social Distancing Restrictions must be respected). The memorial service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with Fr. Cruz from St. John's RC Church officiating. No reception will be held due to restrictions. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Frank's visitation and/or memorial service. Please visit his memorial page at www.henrywalser.com where you can RSVP to attend one or both. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). "Dad, go where the wind blows, reunite with your loved ones. Time has come- REST IN PEACE". Visit www.henrywalser.com for Frank's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 16, 2020.