Francis Xaviour 'Frank' Hoffele of Listowel, and formerly of Harriston, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, in his 82nd year. Husband of Barbara (Townsend) Hoffele. Father of Bill Hoffele and Donna Hunt of Sauble Beach, Bob Hoffele and Shari Shaw of Brantford, Kitty and Mike Runstedler of Kitchener, Tim and Roxanne Hoffele of Chepstow, and Rick and Carol Hoffele of Toronto. Remembered by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brother of Charles and Betty Hoffele of Elmira, Johnnie Hoffele of Fergus, and Ina Hoffele of Kitchener, and brother-in-law of Linda Hoffele of Kurtzville, John and Gail Townsend of Comox, BC, Tom Townsend, and Kim Townsend, both of Hamilton. Predeceased by his parents Menno and Loretta (Buhlman) Hoffele, infant sister Genevieve, and brothers Bert Hoffele, and Joseph Hoffele and wife Marilyn. A private family funeral service will be held at the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston on Thursday, May 21st at 1:30 p.m. Doug Bott officiating. A recording of the funeral service will be available on the funeral home website. Interment in Clifford Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Grand River Hospital Cancer Clinic or St. Mary's General Hospital Cardiac Unit would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 19, 2020.