|
|
With saddened hearts the family wish to share the passing of Frank on April 5, 2020, at age 88, after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer's. He is survived by Maria, his wife of 64 years and children Rosemary (Manfred), Bernie, Ray (Suzanne) of Yukon, Robert (Christine), Monica (Dennis) and Rick (Bernadette). He will be remembered by his five grandchildren: David (Melissa), Jessica (Randy), Tanya (Phil), Thomas and Maddie, as well as one great-granddaughter, Ava. Frank immigrated to Canada in 1955 from Austria, married Maria and together they raised a family. Frank was a skilled cabinetmaker and leaves many examples of his woodworking talents for his family to enjoy. Although trained to work with wood, he worked for most of his life in metal manufacturing, spending many years at Abex Industries and then Ledco Inc. Frank had a love of nature and his homeland, Austria. He was a very social person and had a full life with family and friends. Respecting the social distancing protocols and to keep our family safe, Frank's service is private. Extended family and friends are invited to view Frank's service and interment on Thursday, April 9th, 2020 at 1 p.m. Please know there will be a brief pause in the live stream between the service and interment. Special thanks to the staff at Sunnyside Home for their loving care of Frank for the last five years. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary's Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Church, Sunnyside Home Foundation or the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Frank's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 8, 2020