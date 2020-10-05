Frank JURMAN

Passed away peacefully at Innisfree House on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Josephine for over 63 years. Loving father of Walter (Sandra), Anita and Elizabeth. Predeceased by his daughter-in-law Lynne. "Grandpa J" will be sadly missed by Christopher (Nicole), Reagan, Tiffany (Jordan) and their families. Dear brother of the late Vera and Anica. Survived by his sister-in-law Mari. Celebrating his Slovenian heritage, Frank was a longtime, active member of the Sava Club of Breslau. Private cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519)749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Frank's memorial.