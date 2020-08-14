Frank PENDERGAST

In the early morning of August 13th, Frank followed a shooting star to Heaven to join Kathy in eternal rest. Francis (Frank, "Gus", "Papa", Dad), father of Patrick, Leeanna (Richard Upenieks), John (Rose Mastnak) and Sara (John Milloy). Beloved Grandfather to Liam, Lauren, and Bryce Pendergast, Adam, Alexander and Benjamin Upenieks and John Patrick and Michael (Beanie) Milloy. Cherished Uncle to Margaret Anne Voll, Colin Westman, Ryan and Sara Margaret Westman. Frank was proud of his time playing hockey and football at St. Michael's College at the University of Toronto where he received a B.A. and a Master's degree in Education. He was a devoted teacher with the WRDSB for 35 years (Recipient of the Steward Award for Teacher Excellence, 1979). The consummate teacher, Frank had a gentle optimistic spirit and could easily inspire, guide and encourage anyone he encountered with a positive word or big smile. He loved literature, politics, Delray Beach and floating in the ocean while talking books. He enjoyed solving the issues of the day with a cold brew at Miller's Ale House where he was always the first to order the shrimp. Frank's greatest joy was being a father. He was a man of strong faith who showed his family how to live with great dignity and peace. "There is a tide in the affairs of men which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune" Special thanks to Dr Lana Tan. "Let perpetual light shine upon him, O Lord



