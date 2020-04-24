Home

Mark Jutzi Funeral Home
291 Huron Street
New Hamburg, ON N0B 2G0
(519) 662-1661
Frank William BIRO

Frank William BIRO Obituary
Frank passed away peacefully at Freeport Campus, Grand River Hospital, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in his 70thyear. Frank will be forever remembered by his six sisters - Elvira Gaylor (Jim), Judy Linton, Julie Reid (Tom), Betty Orr (Bob deceased), Rose Stevenson (Larry) and Carol Turkheim (Richard). Frank was a very proud uncle to many nieces and nephews and their children. Frank is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Ethel Biro. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate and honour Frank's life will take place at a later date. Those wishing to express their sympathy are asked to consider a donation in his memory to Freeport Campus Palliative Care Unit. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 24, 2020
