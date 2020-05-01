Dr. Frank Loy died peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 82. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Lindsey (and family), Christopher (Rebecca), Anthony, and Vanessa (David). A proud grandfather, he will be greatly missed by his two granddaughters and his grandsons, Zachary, Ari and Samuel, who endearingly referred to him as "Grandpa Yeye". Frank will also be missed by his sister Beatrice and friend Devi with whom he shared the joy of their children and grandchildren. Due to current circumstances, a private funeral service will be held for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and donations to the Ontario Lung Association may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 1, 2020.