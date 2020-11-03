Of Hanover, passed away peacefully with family by his side at Hanover and District Hospital on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was 95. Survived by loving wife Nancy (nee Simpson) Roulston of Hanover. Father of Brenda (Allan) Mauer of Hanover, Michael (Louise) Roulston of Kitchener, and Steven (Pam) Roulston and Roger (Andrea) Roulston both of Hanover. Loved grandfather of Alecia (Kelly) Lantz, Chad (Melissa) Mauer, and Tyson, Michaela, Brianna, and Kyle Roulston, and great grandfather of Declan, Brooke, Griffen, and Tucker. Fondly remembered by sister-in-law Doris Roulston of London, brother-in-law Ken (Dolly) Simpson of Elora, as well as nephew Scott (Nancy) Roulston, and niece Cathy (John) Creighton. Predeceased by brother Robert Roulston. A Private Family Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Mighton Funeral Home, Hanover. Pastor Lyndsay McGregor officiating. Interment in Hanover Cemetery. All social distancing measures will be taken. Memorial donations to the Hanover and District Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mightonfuneralhome.ca