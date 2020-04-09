|
|
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband to Donna-Lou (nee Anger) for 62 years. Loving Dad to Michael (Ann Marie) and Laurie (Fred) Kolodij. Cherished Grandpa to Christopher (Magda), Michelle (Jon) Henry-Hayden, Nolan and Olena and great-Grandpa to Kai, Sienna, Jasmine, Halle and Gavin. Dear brother to the late Carolyn, the late Joe (Laurie), Gerald (Pat), Diann (Brian) Deary and the late Betty (Jim) Schweitzer. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Due to covid 19, a private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Family and friends may view Fred's service via the following livestream link at 1 p.m. on Saturday April 11, 2020: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Fred's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 9, 2020