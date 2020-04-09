Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
view Fred's service via livestream
Henry Walser Funeral Home
https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred GRUNDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred "Rusty" GRUNDY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred "Rusty" GRUNDY Obituary
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband to Donna-Lou (nee Anger) for 62 years. Loving Dad to Michael (Ann Marie) and Laurie (Fred) Kolodij. Cherished Grandpa to Christopher (Magda), Michelle (Jon) Henry-Hayden, Nolan and Olena and great-Grandpa to Kai, Sienna, Jasmine, Halle and Gavin. Dear brother to the late Carolyn, the late Joe (Laurie), Gerald (Pat), Diann (Brian) Deary and the late Betty (Jim) Schweitzer. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Due to covid 19, a private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Family and friends may view Fred's service via the following livestream link at 1 p.m. on Saturday April 11, 2020: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Fred's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -