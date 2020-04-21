|
With heavy hearts and grave sadness, we announce that Frederick Thistle of Listowel passed away at Palmerston & District Hospital in his 81st year. Fred leaves behind his wife of 56 years Ella (Krüger) Thistle. Loving father of Susan and Kevin P. Lynch of Waterloo. Grandfather of Michael William Grace of Waterloo, Natasha (Grace) and Scott Detweiler of Elmira, and Christopher and Marcedes Grace of Walton. Great-grandfather of Colby and Brooklyn Detweiler of Elmira, and Mason, Sophia, Cohen, Dawsyn, and Austin Grace of Walton. Survived also by brothers Ken (Diana) McLeod, Alex (Delphine) McLeod, George (Mary) McLeod and his sister Susan (George) Campbell. Fred was predeceased by his mother Nellie Victoria Bishop, brothers Ernest (Emma) McLeod, Charles (Ann) McLeod and by sisters Geneva (Jim) Brown, Rose (Jim) Funderburke and Sheila Petrie. Frederick served in the Canadian military from November, 1959 until his honourable discharge in June 1969. He and his wife Ella returned to Canada with their daughter Susan where they built their family life. Fred will be forever remembered for the love of his daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and of course the Toronto Maple Leafs. You will forever be in our hearts and very dearly missed. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel and a celebration of Fred's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to Sunbeam Centre or Kids Ability would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 21, 2020