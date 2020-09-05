With deep sadness, the family of Freda Abbey, 86, of London, announce her peaceful passing at Victoria Hospital on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born near Palmerston she was the daughter of the late John and Grace (Martin) Campbell. Freda enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels and as a crossing guard, quietly sitting with a good murder mystery, and socializing at the Legion. Predeceased by her first husband Robert Rose (2010) and her second husband Gerald Abbey (1987). Much loved mother to David Rose (Donna) and Wendy Rose (Chad). Fondly remembered by her grandchildren Alec, Ayden and Olivia. Predeceased by her loving brothers Orval (Marjorie), Lloyd (Jean) and Don (Carol). Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 2-4pm & 6-8 pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1997 Dundas Street East, London. A private family burial to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Online condolences can be made at www.forestlawnmemorial.ca