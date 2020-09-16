1/1
Freda TURCOTTE
Passed away peacefully with her brother Ron at her side on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the age of 91. Dear sister of Ron (Marg) Code of Collingwood. Dear aunt of Matthew Code, Jennifer Code (Myra) and Staci Code. Freda will be missed and remembered by her grand-nieces Cadence and Zavi and dear friends Paul and Ginny Schmitt, Kathy Bird, Linda McPherson and Veronica Bolton, Kathlynn Rafferty and Tony Mancini. Predeceased by her husband Norman (1998) and parents, Elizabeth and Wilson Blair Ottawa. Freda's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 from 9:30 a.m - 10:00 a.m on Friday, September 18, 2020. The funeral service will take place in the chapel of the funeral home at 10 AM on Friday followed by interment in the family plot at Belleville Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Daystar Television Network Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Freda's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
