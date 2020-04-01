|
|
Fred passed away peacefully at Barnswallow Place in Elmira in his 93rd year with his beloved wife of 67 years, Dorothy (Kuhn), by his side. He is also survived by his two sons John and Jim, three daughters Dolly (Ray Kuntz), Donna (Bruce Dammeier), Brenda (Stewart Cope), and sister Katherine Bartlett. Proud Grandpa of ten grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Fred was predeceased by his parents Johnnie and Faye DeLong, three sisters, one brother, and great-grandson Taylor Laverty (2019). A heartfelt Thank You to all the staff at Barnswallow Place for their ongoing warmth and support. At Fred's request, cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. In Fred's memory, charitable donations can be made to Barnswallow Place or the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 1, 2020