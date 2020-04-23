|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love and comfort of his family on, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his residence, in New Dundee. Frederick was born 92 years ago, on February 23, 1928 in Scotland, a son of the late Harry and Eliza (Richardson) Bouttell. Cherished husband of Patricia (Kryskow) Bouttell whom he married on January 5, 2013. Loving father of Colin Bouttell (Sharon) and Elaine Bouttell (Mike Dietrich). Fred was a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather to Derek Bouttell (Lindsey) and their children Jayden, Chloe and Connor; Krystin (Matt Huber) and their children, Ellis and Wade; Sean Bouttell (Jessica Allingham), Jack Dietrich and Olivia Dietrich. Fred is predeceased by his first wife Sadie Isabella Bouttell and by his many siblings. Fred and Sadie immigrated to Canada in 1957. He eventually settled in Hamilton and later moved to New Dundee with his young children where he spent the rest of his life. He joined the Christadelphians in 1982 and his faith brought him much joy. Fred was an avid wood carver and had a passion for flying and loved his time in the RAF. Fred was a professional electrical engineer and taught at Conestoga College for 25 years. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg. Interment in Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo, at a later date. A Celebration of Fred's life will take place at a later date. He sleeps in the dust of the earth waiting for the resurrection. In lieu of flowers and as expressions of sympathy, donations to Agape in Action or Operation Smile would be greatly appreciated. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 23, 2020