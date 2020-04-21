|
Passed away at Grand River Hospital - K-W Campus on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Hughes) Kirvan. Loving father of Shelagh Kirvan, Moira Kirvan and her husband Scott Visovatti, Mary Kate Kirvan and her husband Scott Pliska and Colin Kirvan and his wife Jacquie. Survived by his grandchildren, siblings, relatives and friends. Due to COVID - 19 Pandemic restrictions, private family services will be observed. Interment will be held at Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. Arrangements under the direction of the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 21, 2020