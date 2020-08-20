Born May 12, 1926, died August 16, 2020. Frederick lived in Kitchener all his life. Beloved friend of Audrey Reitzel. Dedicated and caring father of Nancy and Dennis Leis, Susan Schaffner and David Bain, all of Kitchener and Fred and Lynn Gillard of Fitzroy Harbour, Ontario. Grandfather of Kelli Leis (Greg), Chad Leis, Josh Gillard (Laurie), Debbie Currie (Sean) and Alex Gillard. He will be missed by his great-grandchildren Iyla, Hudson, Aidan and Jake. Special grandpa to Winnie, Brittany, J.P., Matthew, Curtis, Allysa and Joshua Reitzel. Brother of Don and Irene Gillard of Barrie, and June and Jim Gardiner of Waterloo. Missed by his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Eunice (1991), his mother and father Margurita and Frederick Gillard, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lydia and Charles Robinson and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gordon and Ethel Robinson. Fred was a World War II Canadian Army Veteran. After the war, he served in the 48th Field Squadron, Royal Canadian Engineers (Militia) where he received the Canadian Forces Decoration for long services. Fred was employed at Bell Canada for 36 and a half years, where he was involved with Telephone Pioneers of America as Kitchener Pioneer Club President and Tecumseh Council President. He attended St. Louis R.C. Church, Waterloo, and was a member of Christ Anglican Church for many years and received his Thanks Badge. Over the years, Fred volunteered for Minor Hockey, Minor Baseball, and was a member of the Kitchener Young Mens' Club, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 50, and the Grand River Lodge, No. 1251, A.F. & A.M. He volunteered for RAISE Home Support and the "Out of the Cold" program at St. Louis R.C. Church and was a longtime volunteer at Howard Robertson Public School. Fred was also a Board Chairman for the K-W Seniors' Day Program from 1987-1990. Fred loved good music and people, especially little people. He loved traveling and doing "God's work". A special thanks to the loving and caring staff at Briarfield Gardens who were such a big part of his life this passed year and to all the nurses at St. Mary's and Grand River Hospital for their kindness and care. Cremation has taken place. Fred's family have arranged a private memorial Mass on Monday, August 24, 2020, at St. Louis R.C. Church, 43 Allen St. E., Waterloo. Interment to take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the K-W Seniors' Day Program, Sunnyside Home, Franklin Ave., Kitchener, where his late wife, Eunice enjoyed many happy hours or to St. Louis R.C. Church would be appreciated (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Fred's memorial.