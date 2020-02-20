Home

Frederik August STOETT

Frederik August STOETT Obituary
1930 - 2020 Died at The Westhill Retirement Residence, Waterloo on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the age of 89. Husband of Irene Suzanne (nee Smith) Stoett. Father of beloved children, Susan Irene (Dave), Peter John (Cristina), Victoria Ann (Matt), and much loved grandchildren Alexandra, Dillon, Giuliana and Gianluca. Cremation has taken place. Condolences for the family and donations to St. John's Kitchen for the Working Centre may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 20, 2020
