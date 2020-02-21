|
|
Frederik (Frits) began his life journey in Amsterdam, Netherlands on July 27, 1930 and died at the age of 89 in Waterloo, Ontario. Husband of Irene Suzanne (nee Smith) Stoett. Father of beloved children, Susan Irene (Dave), Peter John (Cristina), Victoria Ann (Matt), and much-loved grandchildren Alexandra, Dillon, Giuliana, and Gianluca. Cremation has taken place. Donations to St. John's Kitchen for the Working Center may be arranged through the Erb and Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo and www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. "He will never be forgotten"
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 21, 2020