|
|
Passed away, with family by his side, on March 03, 2020 at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 70. Beloved husband to Barbara. Loving dad to Vanessa Gagesch, Steven Gagesch, Jaclyn McKittrick (David), Alexander Hahn and Nicholas Hahn. Cherished Opa to Declan, Gryffin, Connor, Carson, Logan, Ava, Emmerich. Dear brother to Karl Gagesch (Gloria). Predeceased by his parents, Andreas and Frieda. Fondly remembered by Uncle Mike, Aunt Katie and family, Uncle George and family in Chicago, the Proctor family, the Quaiser family, the Rowley family, Joe, Sean, Roland and the "Ricks". Special thanks to Sandra Bloos, Nurse Barb and everyone at the LHIN. Private cremation has taken place and a memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Fritz's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 5, 2020