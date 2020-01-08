|
Freeman Crews, born September 3, 1943 in St. John's Newfoundland, passed peacefully January 5, 2020, in his sleep at home in New Hamburg Ontario. Freeman was an adventurous youth, leaving home when he was in his teens, traveling throughout Canada and the United States before settling in Toronto to start his family. Evenutally moving to Kitchener to raise his girls, and start his career at BF Goodrich. He went on to be very active with the union and any charity dedicated to women and children. Proud father to Sharon Kehl, Sherry Needham, and Jackie Dunk; grandfather to Brad Maurer, Mitchell Crews, Cierra Maurer, Paige Crews, Kurtis Needham and Sam Needham; great-grandfather to Brianna Maurer. Freeman leaves behind six siblings (Clayton, Doris, Reg, Dave, Hubert and Donna). He is predeceased by both parents, Levi and Sarah (Bonnell). A celebration of his life will take place at the Moose Lodge (655 Waubanaki Dr. Kitchener, ON) on Friday, January 10th, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sick Kid's Hospital and can be done through the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg. Personal condolences and tribute information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca