Passed away peacefully at Owen Sound General Hospital on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the age of 91. Loving mother of Robert Cochrane (Lynda), Heather Cochrane, Kim St. Marie, Kirsty Duxbury, Karen Golka (Peter) and Kirk Cochrane. Proud Grandma of 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Lillian, Violet, Marie (Lloyd) and the late Seaford, Emma, Edna, and Ernie. Survived by her sister-in-law Claire. Cremation has taken place. Freida's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Please note that if you wish to attend, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Freida's memorial and to RSVP.